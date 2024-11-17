State to seek expert advice to solve Sagar Island erosion

Kolkata: State Irrigation and Waterways minister Manas Bhunia instructed for taking technical expertise from IIT Kharagpur, Jadavpur University and Calcutta University for a permanent solution to address the erosion issueof Sagar Islands.

“Every year, Sagar Island is facing erosion. We need a permanent solution. However, short term measures are being taken for conducting Gangasagar Mela in 2025,” said state Irrigation minister Manas Bhunia after holding a meeting to take stock of the preparedness of the Mela with officials of the district administration and concerned departments associated with the hosting of the Mela. Sources said IIT Madras prepared a detailed project report. However, the work cannot be started without Central funding. The projects involve Rs 267 crore and Centre was supposed to give Rs 200 crore. The rest was to be borne by the state. The beach reclamation work started on Friday. Once done, the district administration will execute rejuvenation of the beachside road (from number 2 to 5). The minister also issued instructions for extensive dredging of Muriganga River.

While returning from Sagar the minister also monitored the ongoing dredging work on Muriganga. “We will be taking stock of the progress of work for readying infrastructure for Gangasagar Mela on a daily basis and all work related with development of infrastructure for hassle free commute of the pilgrims ahead of the Mela,” he added.