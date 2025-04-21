State to seek Central funds for conserving archeological sites

Kolkata: The state government will seek assistance from the Centre for restoration and conservation of over a dozen archeological sites identified in different parts of Bengal.

Nabanna sources said the Information and Cultural Affairs (I&CA) department has initiated the process of sending the list of these sites to the Ministry of Culture. The historical value, present condition and the need for conserving the same will be mentioned in the communication to the Centre seeking funds.

“The archeological sites identified not only have historical relevance but also tourism potential. Since some of these sites are presently in ruins, there is a need for restoration besides conservation. The process will entail a good expenditure,” said a department official.

The state government expects to get over Rs 100 crore for these 12 odd projects. There are well known archeological sites like Chandraketugarh, Adina mosque, Deulpota, etc. in Bengal. There are many that have not found its place in the state’s list.

Since the archeology division is under the Ministry of Culture, the state has to seek financial assistance from the Centre.

Earlier, the Centre allocated around Rs 6.5 crore for rejuvenation of archeological sites in Bengal in the likes of Ras Mandir at Begunkodor in Purulia, Shib temple and Pakbirra at Deulghat.

Presently, ‘Hammam’, a site belonging to the Sultanate period in Malda, has figured in the list of archeological sites in Bengal.