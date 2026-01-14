State to rope in pvt clinics to run ESI dispensaries in districts

Kolkata: The West Bengal government, through the Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) Medical Benefit Scheme under the Labour Department, has drawn up a plan to engage private clinics and healthcare organisations to run service dispensaries in district headquarters.

Sources said that the initiative is aimed at strengthening primary medical care for insured workers and their families covered under the ESI scheme, particularly in districts where government-run facilities are facing pressure.

Officials said private healthcare providers are proposed to be empanelled to operate service dispensaries in 13 district headquarters across the state. These include Alipurduar, Bankura, Birbhum, Cooch Behar, Malda, Murshidabad, Purulia, Jhargram, Kalimpong, East and West Midnapore, and both North and South Dinajpur. Each dispensary will operate from the district headquarters and cater exclusively to ESI beneficiaries.

According to officials, the dispensaries will provide outpatient consultations, dispense medicines supplied by the state, and issue medical certificates required for availing ESI cash benefits. “The focus is on ensuring that insured workers can access basic medical care and related services without unnecessary delay,” an official associated with the scheme said. The service dispensaries are expected to function six days a week during fixed working hours. Each centre will be required to have qualified doctors, nursing staff, pharmacists and support staff. Officials said the facilities must also meet basic infrastructure requirements, including waiting areas, consultation rooms, pharmacy counters, toilets and essential medical equipment.

An official clarified that medicines will continue to be supplied through the existing ESI system. The selected private clinics will be responsible for managing day-to-day operations of the dispensaries, including staffing, maintenance and compliance with service standards. The engagement of private providers will initially be for one year and may be extended for another year based on performance and satisfaction of the authorities. An estimated Rs 1.18 crore expenditure will be made for the initiative, it was learnt.

Officials said the move forms part of the Labour Department’s effort to strengthen healthcare delivery under social security schemes and ensure uninterrupted primary medical care for ESI-insured workers across districts.