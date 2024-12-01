State to roll out SOP to curb ‘reckless driving’

Kolkata: The state Transport Department is set to issue a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) by next week aimed at curbing reckless driving and improving safety and security in public transport operations, announced state Transport minister Snehasis Chakraborty.

Chakraborty stated: “We have nearly completed the SOP and will circulate it by next week. Guidelines will be there for drivers, conductors, and bus owners to stop reckless driving and high-speed overtaking. No mercy will be shown.”

The move comes after a recent incident of two buses overtaking each other, which tragically resulted in the death of an 11-year-old in Salt Lake. Following the Chief Minister’s directive, the Transport Department held a meeting with private bus owners’ associations and other stakeholders. During the meeting, private bus owners were urged to replace the commission-based pay system for drivers and conductors with an alternative incentive mechanism.

The minister also announced that the state government would now register a murder case against drivers in the event of any fatal accidents.

Now the Department will issue an SOP, which is currently under finalization. Chakraborty said: “Drivers must maintain control, and buses must follow the queue and timetable. A bus leaving later must stick to the schedule, and the first bus can’t linger at stops. These guidelines, once implemented, will help reduce accidents.”

The new guidelines will include several key provisions: buses will be required to adhere to scheduled routes and timings, avoid unnecessary stops, and slow down during adverse weather conditions. Drivers will also be prohibited from operating under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Additionally, a mandatory monitoring app will be introduced for drivers to track their real-time location and ensure compliance with speed limits and designated routes.

However, some bus owners have raised concerns about certain aspects of the SOP. Rahul Chatterjee, general secretary of the All Bengal Bus Minibus Samannay Samity, expressed concerns over the mandatory uniforms for drivers, citing safety risks from angry mobs in case of accidents.

“If this SOP can reduce accidents, we welcome it. But in case of accidents, drivers wear-ing uniforms could be easily identified by angry mobs, which will endanger their safety,” he added.

Titu Saha, general secretary of City Suburban Bus Services, expressed support for the initiative, stating: “This will result in the development of the public transport system, and we will get back

our lost passengers.”