‘State to roll out semiconductor policy to facilitate IT growth’

Kolkata: Bengal Information Technology (IT) and Electronics minister Babul Supriyo while speaking at the 9th edition of Assocham TechMeet and Technology Awards 2024 in the city on Tuesday said the state government will roll out semiconductor policy to facilitate the development of IT infrastructure in Bengal.

The state government has been working on finalising the policies on Global Capability Centre (GCCs) and semiconductors which will be announced soon, the minister had stated.

In his social media post, Supriyo on Thursday said that he had a fruitful meeting with the officials of Global Foundry in this regard.

“Had a very positive meeting with the Officials from Global Foundry, the third largest Semiconductor Company of the World (Revenue wise) over their future endeavour in West Bengal as envisaged by our Hon’ble CM Mamata Banerjee @MamataOfficial,” Supriyo said in a post on X.

He further added: “Discussed the business matters with Smt. TE Williams, Dr. Amitava Das, top Technocrats of Global Foundry over a traditional Bengali Lunch, an integral part of our Culture, followed by an interactive session with the Tech Giants, organized from ASSOCHAM with special emphasis on Drone Technology and Appliances. A high yielding day spent indeed.”

The minister on Tuesday said the GCC policy is expected to be unveiled before the upcoming Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) scheduled to be held on February 5 and 6, 2025. The minister had also pointed out that the GCC policy is in the final stages and it is likely to come into effect before BGBS next year.

“The draft semiconductor policy is already in place and we are making necessary changes to make it up to date. We have everything in place to put Bengal on the IT roadmap. We believe we are in the right place at the right time,” the minister added.

He also described the state government’s recent meeting with the chief officials of GlobalFoundries, world’s third largest semiconductor chips maker and TagoreTech, as “invigorating and fruitful”. They have identified a space for setting up their R&D centre here, Supriyo added. Incidentally, Supriyo met top officials of GlobalFoundries on Tuesday who came to the city to explore locations for setting up their R&D centre.