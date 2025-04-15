State to request NHAI for monthly toll-tax system for private buses

Kolkata: The Transport department will write to the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to introduce a monthly toll tax payment system for the private buses operating across the state, catering to the demand of the transport operators.

State Transport minister Snehasis Chakraborty, in presence of his department secretary Saumitra Mohan, recently held a meeting with the NHAI authorities in presence of bus operators’ organisations where the operators cited the example of Odisha where a monthly payment of toll tax is prevalent and prayed for the same in Bengal too.

“We have asked for issuance of a monthly pass while travelling through the toll plazas so that the total toll can be paid once in a month, relieving us from the hassle of multiple payments at the plazas every time we travel. The department has assured us that it will write to the NHAI authorities supporting our demand,” said Tito Saha of City Suburban Bus Services.

The daily payment at the toll plazas vary from Rs 200 to Rs 800 per day for each bus. The minister informed that the bus operators also flagged differences in payment at some toll plazas in the district. As per rules, a toll plaza located in a particular district is supposed to offer 50 per cent waiver while charging a bus registered in that particular district. However, in some districts, such as West Midnapore and Murshidabad, the rule is being flouted and no discount is being offered. “The NHAI has agreed to take measures for rationalising the same,” said Saha.

The bus operators also alleged that the fees at the toll plazas are being increased at the rate of 5 per cent every year but service roads and maintenance of the national highways are lacking in the state.