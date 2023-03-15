‘State to recruit 12K primary teachers between April & May’

Recruitment of 12,000 primary teachers in the state between April and May, state Education minister Bratya Basu said on Wednesday while adding that the vacancies have been identified and sent to the Board.

“We will be able to provide 12,000 primary jobs between April and May,” Basu said. He also mentioned that after that recruitment will be done at all levels.

“The recruitment of head teachers will start in May. After that, the recruitment of classes XI-XII, IX-X and VI-VIII will be done step by step,” he stated.

Moreover, Basu informed that new rules will be formed by the SSC, which is likely to include live videography during interview, preservation of OMR sheets for at least 10 years, amongst others. “SSC has drafted some rules. It is going to be soon raised in the cabinet,” he said.

Recently, the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2022 was conducted on December 11. Thereafter viva and aptitude tests are taken of candidates by the Board.

The minister also said that the work to take in job seekers of the previous panel has parallely started. In a press conference earlier, Basu had stressed that the state government is vehemently trying to bring transparency in the recruitment process.