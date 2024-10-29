State to provide rehabilitation for those rendered homeless by construction

Siliguri: The expansion of National Highway (NH) 31 is progressing at a rapid pace, necessitating the relocation of many residents. To address the displacement issue, the state government has announced a rehabilitation plan for those who have been rendered homeless by the construction. The Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) has been given the responsibility to rehabilitate the homeless people.

On Monday, Gautam Deb, Mayor of Siliguri, convened a meeting with the Urban Land Distribution Committee (ULDC) to discuss the initial phase of rehabilitation. According to the Mayor, 32 families from the Matigara area will be the first to receive assistance, with the promise that all affected individuals will eventually be accommodated.

“We have conducted a survey and listed 32 families from the Matigara area who will be rehabilitated. However, this survey will be repeated and a final decision will be made after a meeting that will be held on November 5. After the meeting, rehabilitation work will commence,” said Deb.

The impetus for the highway expansion project stems from a Central government initiative aimed at alleviating long-standing traffic congestion in Siliguri. Nitin Gadkari, Road Transport minister, had laid the foundation stone about two years ago for the development of the 4/6-laning of NH-31 with service roads on both sides from km 569.258 to km 581.030, from Shiv-Mandir area to Sevoke Army Cantonment.

The expansion has already led to the demolition of numerous homes, trees being uprooted and significant road construction activities in the Matigara area.

The Siliguri Municipal Corporation has begun compiling a list of residents who will be displaced by the project. The initial group of 32 families from Matigara will be resettled in the areas under Ujanu Mouja near Siliguri. During the recent meeting, detailed discussions were held regarding the logistics of the rehabilitation process, including the allocation of land for resettlement.