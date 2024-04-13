State to provide funds to build houses for storm victims: Mamata

Siliguri: “Go ahead. Start constructing your houses,” was Mamata Banerjee’s message to the victims whose houses were flattened in the tornado and storms in Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar recently. She also warned that “none would be spared if anyone is found instigating riots and unrest or if there is a law and order situation in Cooch Behar”.



“If you want, you can file a case against me. I welcome it and will be proud that a case has been clamped on me for helping the less fortunate. I have not committed any crime by standing with the disaster victims,” challenged Banerjee without naming the EC. The announcement was made the day after the victims had appealed to the government for grants to rebuild houses as monsoons were fast approaching and they did not have roofs above their heads.

On March 31, a tornado struck Jalpaiguri along with thunderstorms in Cooch Behar and Alipurduar, leaving many homeless.

Banerjee had rushed to the area the same night to oversee relief operations.

“On April 2, we wrote to the EC seeking permission to rebuild the houses that had been flattened, as the MCC is in place. The EC has insisted that the existing policy be followed whereby Rs 5000 be given to people whose houses have been partially damaged and Rs 20,000 to victims whose houses have been totally damaged. What will people do with Rs 20,000, buy a few tin sheets?” questioned Banerjee.

Recently the EC gave its nod to release funds to the Bihu committee in Assam despite the MCC. “I am happy for my brothers and sisters of Assam but why this attitude towards Bengal? The victims have lost everything,” stated Banerjee. She mentioned that already the district administration has deposited Rs 20000 in the bank accounts of the victims. “In the next few days, the district administration will deposit another Rs 40,000. The instalment then will be of Rs 60,000 This Rs 120000 in two installments is for building houses under the Banglar Bari project of the West Bengal Government. This is being done by the administration under the Disaster Act,” stated Banerjee. Along with Jalpaiguri, houses have been damaged in Cooch Behar and Alipurduar also.

Banerjee addressed poll campaigns at Sanghati Maidan in Cooch Behar in support of Jagdishchandra Barma Basunia and at Nimati Mela ground in Kalchini, Alipurduar in support of Prakash Chik Baraik on Friday.

Training guns at the BJP, Banerjee stated that the saffron brigade was going all out to malign Bengal. However, she advised the TMC leaders to maintain restraint. “Udayan stay cool. They will provoke you and keep you preoccupied in scuffles while they get the voting done by the BSF,” alleged Banerjee.

She sent out strong messages that no bike rallies and campaign rallies should be allowed from April 17 onwards till the polls on April 19 as the campaign has to stop 48 hours before voting.

“No one will be spared if anyone is found instigating riots and unrest or if there is a law and order situation. I have also asked our leaders and supporters to maintain restraint.” She alleged that unaccounted money was being brought in through the Assam border in connivance with a section of the security forces.

She reiterated that the CAA, NRC and Uniform Civil Code were all parts of a conspiracy. “I dare Prime Minister Modi or Amit Shah to hold a debate with me on any news channel and I will prove this. Let the public be the judge. However, it is sad to see the Union Home minister using unparliamentary language threatening to beat people up after hanging them upside down. He made such remarks during a public address in Bengal recently,” she said.