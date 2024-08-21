State to provide financial aid to weavers ahead of Puja

BALURGHAT: In a significant move to boost the morale of weavers before the upcoming festive season, the state government has announced financial assistance aimed primarily at helping weavers purchase thread and repair their looms.



On April 1, the state Handloom and Khadi department proposed a financial benefit scheme to support the weavers. Following the conclusion of the Lok Sabha elections, the district handloom office began implementing this scheme. According to officials, each weaver will be eligible to receive Rs 5,000 for loom repairs and Rs 10,000 for purchasing thread, with a total benefit of Rs 15,000 per weaver. However, only those weavers who registered during the ‘Duare Sarkar’ (government at your doorstep) camps will be eligible for this assistance. This initiative is expected to enable the weavers to resume work ahead of the Puja season.

The financial aid is set to benefit approximately 4,000 weavers in the district. The application forms for this assistance will be available at the Thangapara district handloom office. Gangarampur, which houses the highest number of weavers in the district, is expected to see significant participation. Due to the increasing costs associated with handloom weaving, many weavers were forced to abandon their craft in favour of other professions. However, some are now attempting to return to their original trade and this government assistance could provide a much- needed boost.

Jay Roy, an official from the district handloom department, stated: “There is still demand for handloom fabric in the market but with the advent of power looms, weavers are struggling to remain competitive. The state government’s initiative to provide financial aid for loom repairs and thread purchase ahead of Puja will greatly benefit the weavers. We have already prepared the necessary forms and the list of eligible weavers has been uploaded to the portal. Only those who registered during the Duare Sarkar camps will be eligible for this benefit.”

South Dinajpur is home to around 10,000 weavers, though most clusters remain inactive. Despite the state textile department’s efforts to establish a handloom hub in Thangapara, Gangarampur, weavers have struggled due to the lack of reasonably priced thread and limited market access for their handloom products.

Utpal Goswami, President of the South Dinajpur Weavers’ Association, commented: “This Puja season, the issues faced by the district’s weavers are likely to be alleviated to some extent. With the government’s support, many small-scale weavers will attempt to reclaim their profession.”