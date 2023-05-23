State to promote orchid cultivation in Jalpaiguri, greenhouse to be set up

jalpaiguri: The state Horticulture department will now promote orchid cultivation as an alternative source of income alongside flower and fruit cultivation in Jalpaiguri.



For this, the farmers’ producer organisations and self-help groups are being engaged in various workshops.

On the other hand, the Jalpaiguri Horticulture department is taking initiatives to establish a greenhouse spanning 2,000 square metres in the Haldibari area of Jalpaiguri. This project aims to promote orchid cultivation and create a garden.

According to department officials, there is an increasing demand for orchids in the current market.

Additionally, the favorable weather conditions in the region are conducive to orchid cultivation.

Therefore, efforts are being made to utilise this weather advantage in the cultivation process. About 36 to 37 species of Dendrobium orchids, and Vanda orchids are found.

A suitable environment for these species is present in the Nagrakata and Malbazar Meteli areas.

The Jalpaiguri Horticulture department is now focusing on cultivating these tropical orchids, considering the demand and market trends.

A greenhouse has been constructed in Haldibari to cultivate orchids, and scientifically proven techniques will be employed to grow them larger. Orchid seedlings have been brought from Thailand for this purpose, and efforts are being made to motivate the farmers involved in this cultivation.

Atanu Chanda, the Field Consultant of the Jalpaiguri Horticulture department said: “Cultivating orchids of this kind does not require a large space, and the expenses involved are not very high. The cost of constructing a greenhouse per square metre is Rs 1,007. Out of this, Rs 530 is provided as a government subsidy.”

“In the Dooars region, tea gardens such as Samsing tea garden and Hope tea garden, located in the foothills and lower areas of Gorubathan, provide suitable conditions for orchid cultivation. That’s why orchid cultivation is being promoted among farmers’ producer organisations and self-help groups,” he said.

“When this orchid cultivation begins, in the future, it will be possible to send the orchids grown here to the markets of other states. Similarly, the local farmers involved in this cultivation will also benefit economically,” he added.