State to open outlets of ‘Banglar Saree’ in all district headquarters

Kolkata: To promote and increase the sale of ‘Banglar Saree’ across the state, the MSME and Textiles department will be opening outlets in all the district headquarters.



Four such exclusive ‘Banglar Saree’ outlets have already come up at Dakshinapan in Dhakuria, at Digha, at Dhana Dhanya in Alipore and at Banga Bhavan in Delhi.

“The response has been overwhelming with all varieties of exclusive Bengal sarees being made available under a single roof. Two more outlets will open up soon; one at Biswa Bangla Silpa Haat in New Town and another at Alipore Jail Museum,” said a Textiles department official.

In Kolkata, such outlets are planned at Uttarapan in Kankurgachi, Hatibagan, Behala Chowrasta, Kasba or Gariahat or Rashbehari, New Market or Lindsay Street, Camac Street or Park Street and in Bidhannagar. In district headquarters, outlets will come up at Bolpur, Serampore, Siliguri, Chandannagar, Haldia and Kharagpur. The state government will offer a maximum of Rs 5 lakh for an outlet measuring 500 sqft and also Rs 1 lakh yearly for a period of two years for publicity. The store owner will have to pay the salaries of the outlet employees.

The applicant seeking permission for an outlet needs to have a business turnover of Rs 1 crore or more for the last three years. The yearly sales target to be met will be Rs 50 lakh. The state will also allow such outlets in existing garment stores with a minimum of 250 sqft space earmarked for ‘Banglar Saree’.

The details regarding the scheme will soon be notified by the MSME department. “The USP of Banglar Saree is its 100 per cent handloom quality and right material at right price. The price range that will vary between Rs 350 to Rs 10,000 will be affordable to people from all strata of the society,” added the official. In November 2022, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had asked the MSME department to create the brand ‘Banglar Saree’ under which all varieties of special sarees in Bengal can be made available under a single roof. The Dakshinapan outlet that was launched in August 2023 has already touched a sales figure of Rs 3 crore.