State to observe Khela Hobe Dibas on Aug 16

Kolkata: The state government will observe ‘Khela Hobe Dibas’ on August 16 to promote sports activities among youth, students and the public at large.

Rajesh Sinha, the Principal Secretary of state Sports and Youth Affairs department has sent directives to all district magistrates, the Commissioner of Kolkata Municipal Corporation and Principal Secretary of GTA stating that it has been decided that any sports event preferably football should be organized in all 345 blocks, 119 municipalities, 6 municipal corporations, all 144 wards under KMC, all district headquarters, GTA, affiliated clubs/ organisations under Indian Football Association and other clubs.

The state government will be giving Rs 15,000 to each of these units for Khela Hobe Dibas.The District Magistrates, Police Superintendents, Commissioners of Police Commissionerates and Commissioner of KMC will coordinate for a

successful celebration.

The communique from Sinha further asked for organising small functions with top government officials, police, local Panchayat administration, sports-loving persons etc on the day.