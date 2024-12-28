State to launch toll-free number for grievances under ‘Banglar Bari’

Kolkata: To ensure that people do not face any difficulties while availing facilities under “Banglar Bari” scheme, the state government is going to introduce a toll-free number where one can directly register his/her grievances relating to the scheme.

Any complaints relating to the “Banglar Bari” scheme can be registered at the toll-free number which will be launched next week.

The number is 18008899451. The beneficiaries will be able to lodge any complaints relating to the scheme. The state government has already taken a “zero tolerance” policy against any irregularities.

State Panchayat department has directed all the districts to complete disbursing the first instalment of funds under ‘Banglar Bari’ scheme to the beneficiaries.

More than 8.22 lakh people have so far received the funds from the state government. After the first instalment is given, the block-level officers will monitor the progress of the construction of houses which are coming under the ‘Banglar Bari’ scheme. As per the instructions from the Panchayat department, the officers will monitor various phases of construction work.

The officers will have to carry out physical inspections of each house that will be constructed under the ‘Banglar Bari’ scheme of the state government.

Keeping her promise in light of the Centre not providing any funds, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee officially launched the distribution programme recently by handing over sanction letters as a token to 22 beneficiaries at Nabanna Sabhaghar. About 12 lakh beneficiaries in Bengal will receive funds under the first instalment.

“We had promised to provide funds entirely from the state exchequer. We fulfilled our promise. A total of Rs 24,000 crore is due from the Centre. Since the funds are being provided entirely by the state, we named this scheme ‘Banglar Bari’,” Banerjee had said. The total expenditure of the state will be to the tune of Rs 14,773 crore.

Based on a survey done with transparency, the state prepared a list of 28 lakh eligible beneficiaries under the scheme. The funds for 12 lakhs will be disbursed in the next few days.

The remaining 16 lakh will also receive their share by January 2026. Among these 16 lakh, 8 lakh will receive funds in May – June 2025 and the rest by December – January.