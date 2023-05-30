State to launch portal to monitor social security schemes centrally

kolkata: The state government will introduce a new portal for monitoring of all social security schemes centrally.



The ‘Social Registry System’ portal is aimed at identifying and registering persons who are not getting benefit of any scheme that he or she is entitled to. It will also ensure that the beneficiary does not get advantage of similar other schemes of the state.

The portal is expected to be unveiled early June and will be managed by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO). The Aadhaar seeding of the beneficiaries of different schemes of the state government is about to be completed. This will ensure easy availability of database of all beneficiaries availing different social schemes.

Social schemes like Lakshmir Bhandar, Kanyashree, Rupashree, Disability Pension etc are under the state Women and Child Development and Social Welfare department while Minority Affairs department hands over Sikshashree and similar other scholarships. On the other hand, the Backward Classes Welfare department offers Joy Johar, Taposhili Bandhu schemes, among others.

It has come to the notice of the state government that some beneficiaries are getting both minority scholarship as well as similar benefit for backward class which he/she is not supposed to get. In some cases, beneficiaries are getting both widow pension and old age pension which they are not entitled to.

The ‘Social Registry System’ portal will weed out such duplicity and the state Finance department will transfer the amount to the bank account of the beneficiaries through data from this portal itself.

According to sources in Nabanna, the Khadya Sathi portal of the state Food and Supplies department has been of immense help in creating this new portal.

About 100 per cent of the 9 crore Khadya Sathi beneficiaries in the state have digital ration card and Aadhaar seeding has been completed for 97 per cent of them. Once it is found that a person is getting any benefit which he/she is not entitled to, the concerned person will be contacted and accordingly measures will be taken up.