State to launch grievance redressal portal for ration beneficiaries, ryots

Kolkata: To make the Public Distribution System (PDS) more transparent and citizen-friendly, the Bengal government will set up a single-window communication and grievance redressal platform for ration beneficiaries and farmers engaged in paddy procurement.

Sources said the initiative, to be implemented through a ‘Helpdesk-cum-Call Centre’ under the Food and Supplies department, is aimed at building a responsive, technology-driven interface between citizens and the administration. It seeks to ensure that complaints related to ration card services, foodgrain distribution and procurement are recorded promptly, routed correctly and resolved efficiently, while strengthening feedback from the grassroots.

According to an official, the centralised call centre will operate 12 hours a day, seven days a week, providing information and grievance support in Bengali, English and Hindi. The centre will receive calls from beneficiaries, register complaints with unique ticket numbers, route grievances to the appropriate officials for action and provide status updates to complainants. Periodic analytical reports will be generated to help the department identify recurring problems and monitor the performance of its field machinery.

Equipped with modern call management capabilities, the helpline will include automatic call distribution, call recording, Interactive Voice Response (IVR) and intelligent routing and integration with a web-based complaint management portal. Citizens will be able to lodge complaints through existing toll-free numbers—1967, 14445 and 18003455505—as well as via SMS, WhatsApp, e-mail and an online dashboard accessible online.

Initially, sixteen operator terminals will be commissioned, with scope for augmentation depending on call volumes. The operator roster will cover different shifts and language needs; supervisors will oversee operations, ensure adherence to service protocols and arrange timely escalation where required. A source said the data collected will remain the property of the Food and Supplies department and that security and privacy safeguards

will be enforced.

Officials said the project ties into the state’s broader e-governance agenda to strengthen accountability, improve monitoring and make welfare delivery more accessible.