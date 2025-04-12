State to launch govt-run AC Volvo bus services on 6 routes

Kolkata: The state Transport Department is planning to introduce government-run Volvo bus services on several high-demand long-distance routes, including Kolkata to Puri, for the first time. Until now, only private operators have offered services on this specific route.

The West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) has recently purchased six new BS-VI compliant air-conditioned Volvo buses, each with 43 passenger seats and separate seats for the driver and co-driver. These buses were procured at a cost of around Rs 9.56 crore.

Apart from Puri, these buses will be introduced on five other high-demand routes — Digha, Mayapur, Tarapith, Siliguri and Purulia. While the government already runs AC Volvo services on some of these routes, such as Digha, the new buses will help meet rising demand, officials said.

According to Transport department officials, the fares for these buses will be 30 to 40 per cent lower than those charged by private operators. On existing routes, ticket prices will remain the same, while fares will be determined based on existing pricing structures for new routes. Unlike private buses, government fares will be fixed.

All buses will be fitted with pushback seats, reading lights, and safety features to ensure a smooth and comfortable ride. They will also operate via major city points, including Karunamoyee and Dharmatala, making them more accessible for commuters. Online ticket booking will be available from the day of the launch, though the exact date is yet to be announced. According to Transport department sources, a team of officials is currently working on finalising the schedules by reviewing existing government services. The buses will hit the road once the timings are locked in.

The government is also considering expanding the service to more routes in the future, including Kolkata to Bakkhali and Mandarmani.