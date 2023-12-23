‘State to kick off 3 regional Srishtishree melas’

Kolkata: The Panchayat and Rural Development department is going to start three regional Srishtishree melas for the first time following the district-wise mela that started last year.



Srishtishree Mela is a kind of miniature form of the ‘SARAS Mela’ which was started last year to manage artists within every district. Now, it has been decided that three regional Srishtisree Melas will be held at Durgapur, Malda and West Midnapore where artisans of adjoining districts can participate.

According to state Panchayat minister, Pradip Kumar Mazumdar, last year, artisans sold goods worth about Rs 12 crore in just 12 days. This year, the figure is expected to cross last year’s figure.

“We are expecting items worth more than Rs 12 crore will be sold before the last date and the figure will go up. Our departmental secretary P Ulaganathan and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of West Bengal State Rural Livelihood Mission (WBSRLM), Vibhu Goel, have managed to tie up with the Calcutta Management Institute where willing artisans can get special training on how to manufacture demand-based products,” said Mazumdar.

This year, the ‘Saras Mela’ will continue till January 2. The mela will be open for people from 12 pm to 8:30 pm. A total of 240 stalls are present in the fair, including 64 stalls from 21 states.