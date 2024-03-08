State to introduce uniform syllabus for ‘Art Edu’ & ‘Work Education’

Kolkata: The School Education department is expecting to introduce a uniform syllabus and study material for Art Education and Work Education in the primary and upper primary level in schools across the state from the next academic year.



Currently, though the subjects are taught in the primary and the upper primary level, without any specific textbook or syllabus, there is no parity in the teaching of the subject among the schools which results in lack of coordination with the Education department. In November 2023, the Expert Committee of the School Education department was asked to take necessary measures for framing of syllabus and preparation of study material. Sources in the Education department said the syllabus has been more or less finalised and a meeting on the same has been scheduled in the coming week. The subjects are presently being taught as compulsory ones. With the upgradation of the curriculum, health has been added with physical education and the subject has been named as “Health and Physical Education”. Similarly, art education has been christened as ‘Art and Work Education.’

Till the 90s, Work Education as well as Physical Education was compulsory in the school curriculum. In the late 90s, the subject was taught as an additional subject and after deducting 34 marks from what a candidate secured in the subject, the remaining marks were included in the grand total of the secondary (Madhyamik) examination. After 2011, when the Mamata Banerjee led government came to power, there was modernization of the syllabus and the two subjects were excluded from the

Madhyamik level.

Soudipto Das, secretary of Collegium of Assistant Headmaster and Headmistress said, “Different schools have been using separate books or study materials available in the market to teach students the two subjects which was creating problems. A uniform study material and syllabus will address the issue.”