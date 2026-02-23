State to introduce renewable energy at tourism properties

Kolkata: The West Bengal Tourism Development Corporation Ltd (WBTDCL) has tied up with the state’s Non-Conventional & Renewable Energy Sources (NES) department to introduce renewable energy across all its tourism properties.



The Tourism department expects the move to boost tourist arrivals, particularly from overseas. WBTDCL operates 40 properties across the state.

“We have already begun reforms in our WBTDCL properties. We are working closely with service providers and upgrading infrastructure. Tourism today has to be sustainable — we have to take less, use less, reuse, recycle and economise. With this in mind, WBTDCL has tied up with the NES department for renewable energy use in all its properties.

Hopefully, within a couple of years, we will secure green certification for all our properties,” said Barun Kumar Ray, additional chief secretary of the Tourism and NES departments. Ray said green certification would give hotels greater acceptability among discerning tourists and expressed hope that private hotels would follow suit.

A senior WBTDCL official said European tourists are increasingly seeking sustainable travel options and that green certification would help attract more foreign visitors.

The department is also collaborating with the International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM), the Institute of Hotel Management (IHM) and the State Institute of Hotel Management (SIHM), Durgapur, to improve service quality and staff communication.

West Bengal has climbed to second position in foreign tourist arrivals (FTAs).

According to the India Tourism Data Compendium 2025 by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, the state received 3.12 million foreign tourists in 2023-24, accounting for 14.92 per cent of total FTAs. Maharashtra ranked first with 3.70 million.

Debjit Dutta, chairman of the Indian Association of Tour Operators, West Bengal chapter, said the state should draft a strategic policy on responsible and sustainable travel to facilitate industry stakeholders.