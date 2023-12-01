‘State to introduce govt buses in routes where pvt operators have withdrawn service’

Kolkata: The state government is planning to introduce government buses in routes where private bus operators have withdrawn service citing huge losses.

“In several shorter routes truncated services of auto rickshaws and commercial four wheelers popularly known as ‘magic’ have made its way and passengers have also accepted these vehicles owing to faster commute. So, it is true that private bus operators are finding it hard to run buses on such routes. However, the state is planning to run government buses in such routes,” state Transport minister Snehasis Chakraborty said during the ‘calling attention’ at the state Assembly.

Naushad Siddique pointed out the stoppage of the very old bus route ‘31’ from Jangipara to Sreerampore.

The minister said that this particular route will soon have buses and bus services to Furfura Sharif will also be introduced soon.

“The state government is in the process of procuring 275 government buses for the three corporations — West Bengal Transport Corporation, South Bengal State Transport Corporation and North Bengal State Transport Corporation. Work order is being awarded and the state expects to run these buses in three to four months,” Chakraborty said.

The buses will include CNG, e-bus as well as diesel-driven ones.