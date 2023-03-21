State to intensify vigil against fake Rupashree card holders

Kolkata: Amid increase in cases involving fake Rupashree card holders, the State government has decided to intensify its vigil in several districts to identify such fraudsters.



Senior officials of the State government said that they had already identified around 276 fake Rupashree card holders from Bidhannagar area and police were taking action against the accused.

“We have informed all the district magistrates to be alert and take necessary action if they detect any fake Rupashree card holders. It was also noticed that many people who are not eligible for Rupashree scheme and are living in a bungalow have applied for the scheme,” the official said.

Few days back, the Block Development Officer (BDO) of Champahati in North 24-Parganas busted a racket, misappropriating funds of Rupashree scheme by submitting fake documents and withdrawing money. After going through a few documents regarding the Rupashree scheme, he found six applicants who were married earlier and had produced fake documents to obtain the benefit of the scheme.

Among the eight accused, one of them was married around four years ago and has a child aged about two years.

The other seven accused were married around 2 to 3 years ago. To obtain the money against the Rupashree scheme, they had produced fake marriage invitation cards and other documents.