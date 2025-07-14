State to inspect sand mining blocks for environmental compliance

Kolkata: In a bid to reinforce environmentally sustainable mining practices, the state government has decided to engage professional agencies to inspect and report on compliance with environmental and statutory norms in sand mining blocks across the state.

Sources in the West Bengal Mineral Development and Trading Corporation Limited (WBMDTCL) confirmed that Expressions of Interest (EoI) has been invited for empanelment of professional agencies for the same. It was learnt that this initiative is being rolled out under the framework of the New Sand Mining Policy, 2021, which aims to promote scientific and environmentally responsible sand extraction while curbing illegal mining through enhanced surveillance and the use of modern technology. As the state nodal agency for sand mining operations, WBMDTCL, under the Industry, Commerce and Enterprises Department of the West Bengal Government, is responsible for ensuring that all mining activities in designated sand blocks comply with statutory clearances.

These include approvals such as Mining Plan, Environmental Clearance (EC), Consent to Establish (CTE), and Consent to Operate (CTO), among others. Sources added that the empaneled agencies will conduct ground-level inspections and prepare comprehensive compliance reports based on observations and statutory parameters.

The reports must review adherence to conditions prescribed in environmental and operational clearances, monitor sand replenishment rates, riverbank erosion, road maintenance and traffic and transport management in mining areas.

Non-compliance will be identified and evaluated, including potential legal and environmental repercussions. The agencies will also recommend corrective actions and mitigation strategies aimed at improving site governance and sustainability.

Further, field inspections will be assigned on a rotational basis and must be completed within time frames fixed by WBMDTCL in consultation with the empaneled agencies. The empanelment will be valid for a period of three years, extendable at the discretion of the Corporation. Through this measure, the state government aims to strengthen transparency and accountability in sand mining operations, which are crucial for both environmental conservation and the supply of essential raw materials for infrastructure development.

The move underscores West Bengal’s commitment to achieving a balance between economic development and ecological responsibility, said department sources.