State to ink MoU for high-quality drinking water, sanitation services

The state Panchayats and Rural Development (P& RD) department is collaborating with a non-governmental organisation (NGO) in order to reach out to the last mile of SHG household with the objective of promoting better hygiene and sanitation practices, popularly known as WASH (Water, Sanitation and Hygiene).

Anandadhara, West Bengal State Rural Livelihood Mission (WBSRLM) under P&RD department will soon sign an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding ) with ‘Water for People’ to promote the development of high-quality drinking water and sanitation services, accessible to all.

The department is hopeful of rolling out the project by November.

The Health department has been working to promote better hygiene and sanitation practices through ASHA and Anganwadi workers but the involvement of SHG will ensure a much greater reach.

‘Water for People’ is known for its technical expertise and their advice on how to mobilise will be of immense help to the SHG members involved in this work. The NGO has been working with the state Health department and state Public Health Engineering department in some projects.

“Safe WASH is not only a prerequisite to health, but also contributes to livelihoods, school attendance, dignity and helps to create resilient communities living in healthy environments,” a senior official of P&RD department said.

SHG members oriented on critical WASH behaviours and opportunities for their engagement as an institution in JJM and SBM (Gramin) will drive the SBCC (Social Behaviour Change Communication) initiatives and other opportunities like O&M (operation and management) and waste management across the state.

SBCC is crucial for WASH programmes as it facilitates behaviour change, raises awareness, promotes community ownership, addresses social norms, ensures sustainability and enables monitoring and evaluation.

WBSRLM held a workshop with representatives from all districts of the state on Tuesday at Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan which was attended by Pradip Mazumdar, minister-in-charge, P&RD department, Becharam Manna and Seuli Saha, both ministers of state for P&RD department along with other senior officials.