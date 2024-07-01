State to host one-of-its-kind shopping fest in city ahead of Puja

Kolkata: State Finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said on Monday that the state government will join hands with Confederation of West Bengal Trade Association (CWBTA) to host a first-of-its-kind shopping festival from September 20 to 24 at Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan (Milan Mela) ahead of the Durga Puja. Similar events will be held at the district level from September 20 to October 6.



“The efforts and foresight of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has resulted in the radical transformation of Milan Mela ground which now hosts exhibitions of grand scale. Our government is committed to creating a congenial atmosphere for the business community here.

We encourage all sorts of business ventures in Bengal and even businessmen from other states are treated with dignity and respect here. We should have mutual trust among each other,” Bhattacharya said at the inaugural session of 56th Garment Fair and B2B (Business to Business) Expo at Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan.

Assuring all possible support to the business community, the minister maintained that the state’s GSDP has grown from Rs 4 lakh crore in 2011 to Rs 17 lakh crore in 2024.

State Fire and Emergency Services minister Sujit Bose urged the business community to have basic fire safety measures in place to carry out their business. The 56th Garment Fair and B2B Expo to be held from July 1 to 3 is being organised by the West Bengal Garment Manufacturers and Dealers Association (WBGMDA). About 900 national and international brands are anticipated to participate in this 56th Garment Buyers & Sellers Meet & B2B Expo, showcasing a wide variety of garments and generating an estimated Rs 850-900 crore in commercial transactions at the wholesale market.