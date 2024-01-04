‘State to host five-day Little Magazine Fair from Jan 10 to 14’

Kolkata: In a clear indication of the state’s eagerness for recruitment of the agitating job aspirants of upper primary, state Education minister Bratya Basu said that the state will be recruiting the agitators within 7 days of the pending litigations getting resolved. “The recruitment issue is pending before the judiciary. We are ready to provide recruitment within 7 days once the cases get resolved by the court,” Basu said when questioned about the upper primary students’ continued agitation demanding recruitment.



The minister has already held meetings with a section of the agitators and reiterated the state’s commitment in providing jobs to the deserving candidates as soon as the legal logjam is cleared. The minister who is the chairman of Paschimbanga Bangla Akademi (PBA) announced on Thursday that the state will host the five-day Literary Festival & Little Magazine Fair at Rabindra Sadan-Nandan premises from January 10 to 14. Nearly 800 writers known for their literary skills will participate in the fair this year with 460 little magazine publishers taking part.

612 poets will be reciting, 144 prose writers will take part in a discussion about their experience on the root behind their respective work. 100 years of Abol Tabol by Sukumar Ray will be remembered during the event. As a mark of tribute, 125 years of novelist Tarashankar Bandyopadhyay will witness an exhibition at Gaganedra Pradarshanshala. The festival will be jointly inaugurated by Jhareshwar Chattopadhyay and Prasun Bandyopadhyay with Sirshendu Mukhopadhyay as chief guest.