State to host biz industry conclave post Durga Puja

Kolkata: In a move aimed at accelerating industrial growth in Bengal, the state government will host a Business Industry Conclave after Durga Puja.

The announcement was made by Amit Mitra, principal chief advisor to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, during a Press conference at Nabanna on Tuesday.

Mitra said the decision followed detailed discussions with the Chief Minister. Over the past three months, the State Level Investment Synergy Committee has cleared 3,165 industrial projects across sectors such as real estate, information technology, food processing and tourism. While investment figures are yet to be disclosed, Mitra indicated that the scale of proposals is “reasonably high.”

Under the Chief Minister’s guidance, project approvals have been prioritised based on key parameters, including growth potential, employment generation, export orientation, the state’s natural advantages, and revenue potential. Based on these criteria, the government has identified several focus sectors: steel, gems and jewellery, IT, artificial intelligence, semiconductors, food processing, shrimp export, fish and poultry production, religious and cultural tourism, hosiery and garments, leather and leather goods, medical devices and pharmaceuticals.

Highlighting Bengal’s performance, Mitra noted that the state’s leather industry alone exports goods worth around USD 700 million annually—nearly 50 per cent of India’s total leather exports. In the past year, Bengal also exported medical equipment and pharmaceutical products worth USD 20.5 million. He credited Mamata Banerjee’s leadership for driving the state’s industrial strategy. The upcoming conclave will spotlight the government’s priority sectors while also encouraging discussion on other emerging industries.

According to sources at Nabanna, the Press conference followed a high-level meeting of the State Investment Synergy Committee, during which several industrial proposals were cleared.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Manoj Pant, finance secretary Prabhat Kumar Mishra and industry secretary Vandana Yadav. With Assembly elections scheduled next year, the conclave is also expected to serve as a platform to highlight the state’s industrial progress and build investor confidence.