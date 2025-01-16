State to host 9th edition of Duare Sarkar from Jan 24

Kolkata: The state government will host the 9th edition of Duare Sarkar (government at doorstep) from January 24.

The notification of the dates for the outreach programme was being awaited after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced at a government distribution programme at Sandeshkhali in North 24-Parganas on December 30, 2024 that it will be held from January last week with the objective to reach out to the people, particularly those from the remote areas of the state.

As notified by the state Planning & Statistics department, the outreach camps for receipt of applications from citizens for inclusion in various schemes will be held from January 24 to February 1. The processing of applications will continue till February 28, following which the delivery of services will start. Benefits associated with 37 projects of the state government will be given through these camps. Ones who haven’t yet received caste certificates, or didn’t get enrolled in Swasthya Sathi scheme, or haven’t received benefits of Lakshmir Bhandar or other social schemes of the state, will get their chance to enroll.

Outreach camps will normally not be held on Sundays and public holidays but the local administration may decide to organise the same in specific areas as required. So far, 8.82 crore services have been delivered through 6.68 lakh outreach camps in the eight editions of Duare Sarkar.