State to host 72 cracker fairs ahead of Kali Puja, up from 52 last year

Kolkata: The number of cracker fairs popularly known as Bazi Bazar which are held ahead of Kali Puja across the state will be more in comparison to last year with 72 such fairs to be organised. Last year the number of fairs was 52 fairs. The decision taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Manoj Pant on Saturday at Nabanna with representatives from the green firecracker industry in the presence of district magistrate and police top brass assumes significance with a few lakh people in the state being dependent on the firecracker industry for their livelihood. With Durga Puja just days away and several other festivals approaching, including Kali Puja, Jagadhatri Puja, Chhath Puja, Christmas, and New Year, the state administration has implemented measures to streamline the licensing process for the sale of firecrackers as the festive season begins.

“Last year, we constituted a committee at the SDO level comprising representatives from the Fire, Police and Land departments. They will be visiting the various sites of manufacturing to examine the safety and security aspects and necessary precautionary measures and will accordingly take decisions. The district magistrates will accord the final approval based on the inspection report," said a senior Nabanna official. Babla Roy of Sara Bangla Atasbajee Byabsayee Samiti said that 20,000 licenses for selling firecrackers were granted this year. The Chief Secretary passed directions for not allowing the sale of firecrackers close to human habitat. There will be testing centres under the supervision of district magistrates and only those crackers whose noise limit does not go over 125 decibels will be allowed for selling purposes.