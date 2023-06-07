State to hold training on nursing management of dengue, malaria patients

kolkata: The state Health department will conduct training on nursing management of dengue and malaria patients. Senior nursing professionals from various hospitals and medical colleges across the state will take part in the training programme scheduled to occur on July 16 at Swasthya Bhawan.



Senior nursing professionals in the post of senior sister tutor from city’s medical colleges like SSKM, NRS Medical College, Calcutta Medical College, RG Kar Medical College, Calcutta National Medical College will also participate in the training. The health department has been taking various precautionary measures to check dengue malaria cases this year. The state health department has allotted funds for supplying dengue sero-typing kits to various medical colleges. SSKM Hospital, NRS Medical College, School of Tropical Medicine, North Bengal Medical College and Hospital, Murshidabad Medical College, Midnapore Medical College are among the hospitals which will receive funds to procure kits and consumables for dengue sero-typing.

All the civic bodies have been asked to pay surprise visits fortnightly to the areas where a higher number of cases were reported last year. Sources said that civic bodies will have to submit a report to the Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Department every 7 days giving details as to how the campaigns against the vector borne diseases are being implemented under the jurisdiction of each civic body.