State to hold meet with potato traders for steady supply and price regulation

Kolkata: State Agricultural Marketing minister Becharam Manna will chair a meeting with the potato traders association to ensure steady supply of potatoes in the market and at the same time regulate its price.

The state government has already increased the deadline for storage of potatoes in cold chain for a period of one month upto December 31.

The meeting also assumes significance in the backdrop of the West Bengal Pragatishil Alu Byabsayee Samiti and West Bengal Cold Storage Association threatening not to release potatoes from cold storages from Monday night with the state government imposing restrictions on export of potatoes. The Samiti has pointed out the seizure of potato-laden trucks in the bordering areas by the police and have sought the intervention of the minister in-charge in this regard.

Sources said that in the Agricultural Marketing department the production of potato has been 4.5 lakh metric tonne less in comparison to last year but still the produce has

been sufficient.

The businessmen have purchased potatoes at a maximum price of Rs 750 ( 50 kg packet) from the farmers. The businessmen have been selling the stuff to the storage owners at a maximum price of Rs 1050 (50 kg packet), earning a profit of Rs 300 per packet.

Presently, the potato bond is resting with 40 odd businessmen and store owners who, with the objective of earning hefty profits, are trying to export potatoes out of the state. In the first week of November, potatoes were even exported to Bangladesh. “We have made a store-wise list of these stockists who have been resorting to such illegal practice for their petty interest,” said an official.

The stores where huge quantities of potatoes have been kept include Chandrakona town unit in Midnapore, Salboni, Amlagora unit (both in Midnapore), Kotulpur unit in Bankura to name a few.

The state needs 18000 MT of potatoes for daily consumption, out of which 5000 goes to Kolkata alone.

“At present, we have to run another 45 days with the stock in storage as the potato which hits the market in end-December has been delayed by at least 15 days because of continuous rain and storm in districts like East Burdwan, Bankura. The stock will suffice for the people of our state. We have to first guarantee feeding our state people, then only we can think of export, “ Manna said.

The minister alleged the instigation of CPI(M) behind the West Bengal Pragatishil Alu Byabsayee Samiti’s sudden strike call. “We are determined to ensure supply and regulate the price of potatoes in the market keeping it in the range of Rs 30 per kg,” a department official said.