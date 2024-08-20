State to hold meet after indefinite strike call by potato dealers

Kolkata: State’s chief secretary BP Gopalika is expected to chair a meeting at Nabanna on Tuesday in the backdrop of the indefinite strike call given by West Bengal Pragatishil Alu Byabsayee Samiti (WBPABS), a move that may push up potato prices in Bengal.



“We had given an indefinite strike call with effect from Monday as police are stopping us from exporting to the neighbouring states. We were given assurance of allowing the same at a meeting on August 8 where ministers Becharam Manna and Pradip Majumdar were present but demands have not been met.

However, we have withdrawn the strike with the government deciding to hold a meeting at the Chief Secretary level to resolve the issue. We are hopeful of a solution,” said Lalu Mukherjee of WBPABS. On July 20, the WBPABS gave an indefinite strike call that had continued for five days.

This led to potato price in the retail market climbing upto Rs 35 per kg.

The strike was withdrawn after state Agricultural Marketing minister Becharam Manna and state Panchayats and Rural Development minister

Pradip Majumder assured them of addressing their grievances.On August 8, both ministers held a meeting with WBPABS and the decision to sell potatoes from cold storage at the rate of Rs 25 per kg was taken in a bid to ensure that the potato price in the retail market does not go beyond Rs 30 per kg.

“We had agreed to the proposal with the condition that we will be allowed to export potatoes to neighbouring states after fully catering to the state’s demand. But we have not yet got the license to export,” a WBPABS

member added.

The present price of potato in the retail market is Rs 32 per kg while the price in Sufal Bangla outlets is Rs 29 per kg.