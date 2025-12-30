State to hold health awareness camps in 1,658 girls’ schools from Jan

Kolkata: The state government will organise special health awareness camps in 1,658 government, government-aided and sponsored girls’ schools from January 7, 2026, following a decision of the Juvenile Justice Committee of the Calcutta High Court.

The programme will be jointly implemented by the departments of Health and Family Welfare and School Education and will cover secondary and higher secondary girls’ schools across all districts. All students from Classes VI to XII will take part in the camps, along with their guardians.

According to official orders, the camps will focus on nutrition, general health and family welfare awareness. A sum of Rs 1,000 has been allotted per school, taking the total sanctioned amount to

Rs 16.58 lakh. Funds have already been placed with the district education authorities under the Paschim Banga Samagra Shiksha Mission.

District-wise figures show that the highest number of schools covered are in North 24 Parganas (220), followed by Kolkata (212), Hooghly (148), Howrah (139), East Midnapore (134) and South 24-Parganas (123).

Schools have been instructed to coordinate with district health authorities and display approved information, education and communication materials during the camps. Proper documentation, including photographs of each programme, has been made mandatory and will be submitted to the Juvenile Justice Committee through the concerned departments.

The initiative stems from a decision taken by the Juvenile Justice Committee in November, with the state government issuing a series of orders this month to operationalise the programme statewide.