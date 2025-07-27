State to hold camps for public interactions from Aug 2 to Nov 3

Kolkata: The state government will hold camps of ‘Amader Para Amader Samadhan’ (APAS) for public interactions, including meetings, booth level discussions from August 2 to November 3, excluding Sundays and all public holidays as well as the festival holidays.

During this period, the work for finalising list of prioritised schemes to be undertaken at the community level, including receipt of applications under individual benefit schemes through Duare Sarkar (DS) will be undertaken, according to a notification from the state department of Planning. It has also been decided that the applications for various individual beneficiary schemes under DS will also be received in the APAS camps.

Administrative review and project finalisation of prioritised schemes will take place by November 15. The on-grounding and completion of schemes that have come through APAS meetings and Service Delivery of Applications received under DS should be completed by January 15, 2026. The local administration will undertake an exercise whereby, on an average, 3 polling booths will be clustered for holding one APAS camp. The total number of camps to be organised in the state under the campaign will be approximately around 27,000. However, depending on local geography and convenience of the people, the local administration may decide to cluster a smaller or larger number of polling booths for scheduling APAS camps.