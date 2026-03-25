State to hear plea on extending 15-year limit for pool cars, goods vehicles

Kolkata: The West Bengal Transport Department has fixed a hearing on March 27 to consider extending the 15-year age limit for pool cars and goods vehicles, following representations from operators and a direction from the Calcutta High Court.



In a communication issued on Tuesday, a senior official asked representatives of the Pool Car Owners’ Welfare Association and the Federation of West Bengal Truck Operators’ Association to attend the hearing at Paribahan Bhawan.

In an order dated February 26, the High Court directed the competent authority to consider a representation by truck operators within 60 days and pass a reasoned order after hearing stakeholders. The writ petition was disposed of without examining the merits, with the court asking the state to adopt a pragmatic approach.

The federation had written to Transport Minister Snehashis Chakraborty seeking renewal of fitness certificates for goods vehicles older than 15 years, stating that the restriction affects the livelihoods of owners, drivers and helpers.

Petitioners argued that allowing buses to operate beyond 15 years while denying similar relief to goods vehicles was discriminatory, as both fall under the heavy motor vehicle category. The court observed that there appeared to be no rational basis for the distinction and referred to Article 14 of the Constitution on equal treatment.

Pool car operators have also sought parity with stage carriage buses, which are allowed to run beyond 15 years, subject to fitness certification and emission norms.

They said school buses engaged as contract carriages operate for limited hours and fewer days, resulting in lower wear and tear. The associations have sought conditional extension of permits linked to periodic fitness checks and pollution norms.