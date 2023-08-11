State to give Rs 300 cr as loan to help young entrepreneurs

Kolkata: The state government is set to provide a loan of Rs 300 crore to help young entrepreneurs launch their businesses. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to distribute around 10,000 ‘Bhavishyat Credit Card’ (future credit cards) among the beneficiaries at Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan on August 23.



Aiming at generating self-employment in Bengal, along with a series of measures to bolster investment and employment in the MSME and industry sector, the state government has taken several steps. It had launched a startup scheme as well.

During the Budget, Minister of State for Finance Chandrima Bhattacharya had announced the new ‘Bhavishyat Credit Card’ under which youths in the age group of 18-45 years will be provided a loan up to Rs 5 lakh through banks to set up micro-enterprises.

The Mamata Banerjee government has taken up plans to fetch investments in the MSME sector.

Camps will be conducted at the sub-divisional level and also under various municipalities where from the ‘Bhavishyat Credit Cards’ will be distributed. Representatives from various nationalised banks will be present at these camps.

The youngsters have already welcomed the “Bhavishyat Credit Card” scheme.

Bhattacharya, in the Assembly, said the WBIDC had allotted 1,882 acres to 35 units involving investment of Rs 9,597 crore and creating employment opportunities for 27,538 people.

Meanwhile, the state MSME and Textiles department is observing the MSME month in August based on the theme ‘Shilper Samadhane’ with the aim to reach out to entrepreneurs for providing a boost to various beneficiary schemes of a number of state government departments.

The state’s move to provide loans for the young entrepreneurs will help create self-employment opportunities for around two lakh people.

According to sources, under the scheme, the state will provide subsidies in terms of margin money contribution up to 10% of the project cost with a cap of Rs 25,000 and guarantee coverage of 15%.

The government had earmarked Rs 350 crore for this scheme. In the current 2022-23 up to December 2022, over 1,84,649 enterprises came under registration with an employment potential of 19.7 lakh.

Final approval has been given to several proposals under the Scheme of Approved Industrial Park (SAIP).

Incidentally, the state government has already set up two cluster specific Export Facilitation Centres (EFC)s — one at Paridhan Garment Park and the other at Ankurhati Gem and Jewellery Park. The aim is to boost exports from the MSME sector.

The state government will build an industrial and economic corridor connecting Tajpur with Raghunathpur. It will have three branches — Dankuni-Haldia, Dankuni-Raghunathpur and Dankuni-Kalyani.