State to give Rs 2L ex-gratia for workers killed in Dinhata

Cooch Behar: The state government authorities have announced financial assistance for the families of the five workers who died in a tragic electrocution in Dinhata subdivision, even as police investigations continue and allegations of negligence surface against the stone chip factory where the accident occurred.



North Bengal Development Minister Udayan Guha announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for each of the bereaved families. On late Sunday night, Udayan Guha, along with District Magistrate Raju Mishra and Superintendent of Police Sandeep Kara, visited the Dinhata Sub-Divisional Hospital. The officials met the grieving families and assured them of all possible support during this difficult time.

The minister stated that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was informed immediately after the incident and personally announced the compensation package. The state government will also explore the possibility of providing a government job to one member of each affected family.

One injured worker remains hospitalised and authorities said efforts are being made to ensure he receives the best possible medical care.

According to sources, police has arrested one person in connection with the incident and a detailed investigation has been launched. The accident occurred on Sunday evening in Bhangani Part II under the Dinhata Do Bhelej Gram Panchayat, where five labourers died after coming into contact with a high-tension power line while working at a stone chip factory.

The tragedy has plunged the entire area into mourning, while allegations of negligence against the factory management continue to mount.