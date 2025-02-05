State to give more land to BSF amid Indo-Bangla ‘infiltration concerns’

Kolkata: Amidst the apparent Indo-Bangladesh border tension and infiltration concerns, the Bengal government on Tuesday approved handing over two patches of land to the Border Security Force (BSF) for strengthening of border security.

The decision was made at the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday. It was learnt that a total of 19.73 acres of land has been allocated for barbed wire fencing at Narayanpur in Malda and 0.5 acre at Binnaguri in Jalpaiguri for creating a BSF outpost. In the last Cabinet meeting on January 27, the Cabinet had approved 0.9 acres of land to the BSF for setting up an outpost at Karimpur in Nadia. The decision also comes in the wake of the BSF thwarting multiple instances of illegal construction by Bangladeshi nationals backed by the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) within 150 yards of the International Border, violating the established Joint India-Bangladesh Guidelines.

Such an instance recently became apparent within the restricted zone in the North Dinajpur district where on February 1, BSF personnel from the Kishanganj sector observed fortification work being carried out at night along the embankment of the Kulik River in Thakurgaon. A house was also under construction in the Phulkadabari region, which was also halted after BSF intervention. In the Jhikabari area of Kuchlibari, two illegal houses were being constructed by Bangladeshi nationals, which BGB was compelled to stop after BSF raised objections.

Attempted incursions were thwarted on February 2, at Border Outpost Itaghati. Instances of such incursions were witnessed in several districts in Bengal which are near the border. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, during Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting, directed for strict implementation of the existing law imposing fines for indiscriminate spitting of betel juices and gutkha in and exploring if fine amounts can be increased. The state government may introduce an amendment to the existing provisions to curb such nuisance by introducing a Bill in the state Assembly which may be tabled in the coming Budget session.

On Tuesday, the state Cabinet also gave its nod for setting up homestays on two land parcels in tea gardens; one at Alipurduar and two at Jalpaiguri. The move is a part of the Tea Tourism & Allied Business Policy 2019 that allows 15 per cent of the total land available for eco-friendly activities, such as tourism and renewable energy.