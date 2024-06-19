State to form team for probe into blaze at ‘Hollong Bungalow’

Kolkata: The state Forest department is constituting a 4 to 5-member committee which will conduct a detailed probe into the blaze that erupted at the famed ‘Hollong Bungalow’ in Alipurduar district on Tuesday evening.



There were no reports of any injury or fatality due to the fire at the lodge located inside the Jaldapara National Park.

“The team which will be headed by head of Forest Force Niraj Singhal will hold a thorough investigation which will ascertain the cause of fire and other aspects and submit a report. We will conduct a detailed survey of all the properties of our department, particularly those that are wooden and will ascertain whether they have adequate fire safety measures,” said Birbaha Hansda, state Forest minister after chairing a high level meeting with senior officials of her department at Aranya Bhavan in Salt Lake.

“As the Bungalow had been closed since June 15, we have to make an on-the-spot inspection to know the factors behind the incident,” Hansda told a news agency.

“There are preliminary reports of a short circuit,” she said. Hansda said the wooden bungalow was an asset for the state, and people have a lot of emotion and nostalgia associated with it.

Asked if the state government would restore the iconic structure, the minister said: “We will act as guided by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.”

State Chief Wildlife Warden Debal Roy left for Alipurduar on Wednesday evening.