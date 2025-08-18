State to extend special care to 30 selected schools in each district

Kolkata: The state School Education department has decided to extend special monitoring and extra care to 30 selected schools in every district under the cooked mid-day meal programme.

In a communication to district magistrates, the Project Director of the Cooked Mid-Day Meal Programme (CMDMP) asked them to identify the schools need of such monitoring and care with the objective of improving school functioning and learning outcomes.

According to the directive, schools are to be chosen mainly from backward areas on the basis of social and economic backwardness, or other parameters related to Mid-Day Meal implementation, or any other factor that may warrant focused intervention.

District officials have been asked to prepare the list in consultation with block officers and school inspectors, with a brief justification for each selection. The lists are to be submitted by August 11 to enable timely action and planning of interventions.

Officials said the initiative is aimed at identifying schools that need additional support, including infrastructure upgrades.

“We are still working out how exactly the special monitoring and care will be provided,” said a senior CMDMP official. “Among the options being considered is the urgent supply of utensils. We are also exploring the possibility of arranging funds through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) contributions.”

Once the lists are finalised, targeted measures will be planned and rolled out to strengthen both the mid-day meal programme and the overall schooling environment, officials added.