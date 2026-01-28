State to expand EV charging stations at Kolkata Police sites

Kolkata: The West Bengal government has initiated steps to expand electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure across five police stations along with battalion and divisional police facilities in Kolkata, as part of its effort to promote cleaner mobility within public services.



Sources confirmed that the Kolkata Police has floated a tender for the same. Under the initiative, 25 fast-charging stations are proposed to be installed at police stations, battalions and other operational facilities under the jurisdiction of Kolkata Police.

The locations include Alipore, Purba Jadavpur, Taratala, Pragati Maidan and Patuli police stations, besides police establishments at Salt Lake, AJC Bose Road, BT Road, DH Road and several other sites spread across the city and adjoining areas.

Each charging station will have a capacity of 60 kW and is intended to support the increasing use of electric vehicles in police operations. The infrastructure is expected to cater to both routine movement and emergency requirements while ensuring that charging facilities are available within secured government premises, sources said.

It was learnt that the installations will involve pedestal-mounted charging units along with associated civil and electrical works, including foundations, power supply connections and safety arrangements. The charging points will be linked to a central monitoring system that will allow authorities to keep track of usage, energy consumption and the condition of the equipment.

An official said the monitoring arrangement would help supervising officers assess performance and identify technical issues during operations. Departmental personnel will also be trained in basic operation and routine checks related to the charging facilities.

The project includes a long-term maintenance arrangement with warranty and technical support to ensure the charging units remain functional over several years. Installation and commissioning have been planned within a defined timeframe so that the facilities can be made operational after completion of the necessary procedures.

The initiative forms part of the state government’s broader push to encourage the use of electric vehicles within government departments. By setting up charging facilities within police infrastructure, the state aims to gradually reduce dependence on conventional fuel-driven vehicles while contributing to cleaner urban transport, an official said.