State to execute Ghatal Master Plan by end of December, promises Abhishek

Kolkata: Campaigning for his party candidate Dipak Adhikari (Dev) in the Ghatal Lok Sabha seat in West Midnapore, Trinamool Congress’ (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee assured the people that state government will begin implementation of the Ghatal Master Plan for flood management by December end, this year.



Implementation of the Ghatal Master Plan was a longstanding demand of the people living there who are inconvenienced every year due to flooding of the region. Banerjee said: “Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had already informed Dev that the state government will implement it. I am promising that it will be executed by December 31 this year. I keep my promises.” Abhishek also wrote on X: “Ghatal has made its decision to vote for the Ghatal Master Plan. The overwhelming support is unprecedented. Thank you.” He also said that the state government will release the first instalment of funds for Awas Yojana by December this year for the beneficiaries under the scheme. He said that in whichever Assembly seats, Panchayats and wards, TMC will receive lead in votes the residents of those areas will receive the instalment in their bank accounts.

The state government had earlier announced that it will also give out funds for the Awas Yojana, besides MGNREGA wages. The Centre has stopped the funds for Bengal alleging misappropriation of funds by TMC. Banerjee also campaigned against the BJP’s candidate Hiranmaoy Chatterjee, alleging that he had approached Banerjee for defecting to TMC from BJP. He alleged that he has a video for evidence purposes.