State to execute flood protection works in 3 districts before monsoon

Kolkata: The West Bengal government has initiated a series of flood protection, embankment strengthening, and canal restoration works across West Midnapore, Bankura, and Jhargram districts ahead of the monsoon and the 2026–27 Kharif irrigation season.



Sources in the Irrigation & Waterways Directorate confirmed that a tender has been floated. It was learnt that the works will be executed under the Kangsabati Canals Division No. I, Amlagora, and others are aimed at checking riverbank erosion, reinforcing vulnerable embankments, and ensuring smooth irrigation flow before peak monsoon discharge.

According to an official, the initiative comprises 22 separate works with a cumulative estimated value of approximately Rs 2.35 crore. The project’s focus is largely on erosion-prone stretches of the Silabati and Kethia rivers in Chandrakona-I and Chandrakona-II blocks of West Midnapore.

A major component involves flood protection and riverbank erosion mitigation along a 250-metre stretch of the Kethia river (left embankment) at Beraberia in Chandrakona-I block, estimated at Rs 38,76,951. Officials said the work is intended to reduce the vulnerability of residents living close to the embankment.

Erosion control measures are also planned along the left embankment of the Silabati River at Banka Sultanpur (150 metres), Kalapat (180 metres), and Hiradharpur (220 metres), with individual estimates of Rs 19,06,035, Rs 27,93,560, and Rs 29,96,421, respectively.

In addition, strengthening of the right bank of the Kana Shilabati river at Ghoshkira in Chandrakona-II block has been included in the programme. Protective work near Kashiganj Bridge over the Kethia river in Chandrakona-I block is also part of the plan, with an estimated value of Rs 9,63,765.

Beyond riverbank works, the package includes flood preventive measures to ex-zamindari embankments of the Silabati river under various gram panchayats during the monsoon of 2026, as well as maintenance and repair of canal systems under the Kangsabati network.

The irrigation component covers precautionary measures along the Khatra Main Canal (Lower), Garhbeta Branch Canal, and Midnapore Branch Canal to facilitate multiple rounds of watering during the Kharif season. Works are also listed in the Binpur-I block of Jhargram district.

All projects have been assigned a completion period of 120 days. “The objective is to prevent embankment breaches, curb erosion-induced risks and ensure uninterrupted irrigation support to farmers,” an official said, adding that priority has been given to stretches identified as vulnerable before the onset of heavy rains.