State to diversify cultivation of chia seeds in Bankura

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Comprehensive Area Development Corporation (WBCADC) is going for diversification in cultivation of chia seeds at its Sonamukhi project in Bankura considering its multiple health benefits that includes weight loss and regulating blood sugar.



A farmer of Chaitanyapur village has successfully cultivated chia seed on 1 bigha land and has produced 55 kg which he sold at Rs 500 per kg.

“We have identified some plots of land under the Sonamukhi project and to begin with 20 farmers will be involved in cultivation. The method adopted will be purely organic without use of any pesticide,” a senior official of WBCADC said.

The seed cost and the technical guidance will be provided by WBCADC. The sowing will be done in October and the yield will take place by March next year.

Dhananjay Mahanta who has been the torch bearer in chia cultivation had procured the seeds from Rajasthan which is known for growing good quality Chia. WBCADC will purchase the seeds from Mahanta and distribute it among the farmers.

“In Rajasthan which is a dry zone, chia cultivation has emerged as a profitable culture. Bankura is also a dry zone and so we are hopeful that it will be profitable for the farmers here. We will also assist in the marketing linkage,” the official said.

Chia seed is gradually gaining popularity among the health conscious people as it contains a variety of nutrients, including healthy fats that are beneficial to heart-related health benefits.

Eating chia seeds can potentially improve blood pressure, cholesterol, and other heart health indicators while also assisting in the removal of harmful cholesterol from the body.

Chia seed is enriched in fibre, which also prolongs your feeling of fullness.

This encourages satiety. The seeds expand after absorbing water in the stomach, which lowers the appetite and in the long run results in weight loss.

Chia seeds transform into a gel when they come in touch with water because they are rich in fibre, particularly insoluble fibre.

This helps the bowel motions and thickens stool, which relieves constipation.