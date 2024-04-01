State to distribute saplings of 8 mango varieties among farmers

Kolkata: In a bid to revive the lesser known varieties of mangoes, the state Food Processing Industries and Horticulture (FPI&H) department will distribute saplings of 8 mango varieties. Over 12 lakh mango saplings will be distributed in June when the monsoon usually sets in.



“We usually distribute saplings of Mallika and Amrapali variety among the farmers but this year, apart from Mallika and Amrapali, we will be distributing 6 more varieties that includes Lyangra, Himsagar, Alphonso, Dofala, Golapkhas and Katimon. If saplings of a wide variety of mangoes are distributed in the state scheme and farmers are encouraged in cultivation, we do not need to make special intervention for revival of lesser known mango varieties,” a senior official of FPI&H department said. More than 400 varieties of mangoes grow in the state and not more than 10 types hit the markets in Kolkata. The major mango producing districts are Malda, Murshidabad, Nadia, Hooghly and North 24-Parganas. Bankura, for the last three-four years, has also been among the major mango producing districts.

Both Mallika and Amrapali are hybrid varieties and consume less space for planting saplings. The other varieties need much larger space. The saplings of Amrapali and Mallika take around 4 years for yielding fruits while for the other varieties, it takes a year or two more. The department has already earmarked the number of saplings for each of the eight varieties that will be distributed based on the requisition from the District Magistrates.

The Amrapali variety that is widely cultivated is a late crop and is genetically more sweeter in comparison to Himsagar or similar variety that is available in the market. The health conscious people have developed a tendency to avoid Amrapali varieties. However, being a late crop it satiates the cravings of the mango lovers when the other popular types disappear from the market. There are around 20 odd agencies that usually grow and nurture the saplings before distribution among the farmers.