State to display its share of expenditure on ration ‘slips’ now

Kolkata: The state Food and Supplies department has decided to mention the total expenditure of the state government in the ‘slips’ against which rice is issued to the beneficiaries of ratio from the fair price shops. Presently, e-pos machines are being used at all the ration shops across the state. A ‘slip’ is generated through this machine where the total amount of food grains that is being offered to a particular ration card holder is mentioned. There is no mention of any amount in the slip naturally as the food grains are offered completely free. The slip bears the logo of PMGKAY (Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana). The Centre has made it mandatory that there should be mention of the ‘economic cost’ borne by the Centre for providing free ration in the ‘slips’. The expenditure for the Centre is Rs 37.46 for 1 kg of rice and Rs 27.09 for a kg of atta. Most of the states in the country have already started issuing slips as per the Centre’s directive.

“The slip bearing the logo of PMGKAY and the expenses of the Centre creates an impression that the entire cost of the food grains is being borne totally by the Centre which is not all true. We have to spend a significant amount for commission of the ration dealers and distributors and also transportation cost for sending rice from the mills to the ration shops. There are some 4 lakh-odd beneficiaries under RKSY (Rajya Khadya Suraksha Yojana) I and II to whom the state provides ration entirely through its own expenditure. So, we have decided that the slips will have mention of the state’s expenditure,” said Rathin Ghosh, state Food and Supplies minister. From this month onwards the ‘slips’ will have information regarding the state’s spending for the scheme.