State to develop low emission zone in Salt Lake Sector V

Kolkata: The department of Non-Conventional and Renewable Energy Sources (NES) is working on developing a low emission zone in Salt Lake Sector V in collaboration with a local government body responsible for most of the transport network in London, United Kingdom.

“We are engaging with the UK government and several research institutes for reduction of carbon emission. We are working on a low emission zone in Salt Lake Sector V in collaboration with Transport for London,” said Barun Kumar Ray, additional chief secretary NES while addressing the Energy Conclave 2024 organised by CII Eastern Region in Kolkata. Ray mentioned his department’s plan for reduction of internal combustible engines in Sunderbans, a fragile ecosystem, to promote clean energy initiatives. He maintained that the department is targeting 900 tourist vessels that ply on a daily basis during the peak season to switch over to cleaner fuel like CNG and has proposed a switch over to electric ferries in 41 ferry ghats where local boats presently ply with internal combustible engines. The patrol boats used by the Forest department are also expected to switch over to electric.

Ray further stated that under renewable purchase obligations, notified by the Central Power Ministry, the procurement of electricity from Renewable Energy (RE) sources is mandated to rise from 30 per cent in 2024-25 to 50 per cent in 2029-30. This factor is estimated to increase the RE procurement for Bengal to 15 GW by 2026-27 and 25 GW by 2031-32. This creates lucrative opportunities for potential investors in the state.

“We have engaged National Institute of Wind Energy and National Institute of Bio Energy for assessing wind energy potential and bio energy potential of Bengal,” said Ray.

Minister in-charge of NES department, Md. Ghulam Rabbani said Bengal has achieved a 25 per cent increase in its renewable energy capacity over the past three years, bringing it to a remarkable 2,100 MW in a significant stride towards sustainable energy.

Speaking about the energy transition of Bengal from fossil to non-fossil fuel, the minister talked about different milestones that underscores the state’s commitment to a greener future and aligns with India’s national vision for renewable energy expansion.