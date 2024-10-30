State to develop Gangasagar Mela infra in two phases

Kolkata: The state government will develop infrastructure for Gangasagar Mela 2025 in two phases with the holy dip being possible at only two ghats and partially at another one, situated at a reasonable distance from one another .

“The holy dip will be possible only near ghat number 1 and 6 as the rest of the ghats have become unfit for bathing due to massive river erosion. Ghat number 5 can also be partially used for bathing but ghats 3, 4 and 5 that are widely used during the Mela cannot be used in the ensuing fair. Hence, the line departments were directed to take up work that includes lighting, sanitation, drinking water facilities etc in and around ghat 1 and 6,” said a district administration official.

The sea beach of Gangasagar had already suffered damages due to erosion. Following the recent cyclonic storm Dana, the road adjacent to the beach also got damaged.

District Magistrate, South 24-Parganas, Sumit Gupta, along with Sunderban Affairs minister, Bankim Chandra Hazra and other officials, including the top brass of the police administration, surveyed the Sagar Islands.

“We are emphasising on the repair of roads adjacent to beach number 1 to 5 which were damaged badly. The Irrigation and Waterways department was asked to take up reclamation of the beach in places where embankments were breached,” the official added. The earth underneath the road gets easily washed away during springtide. Hence, this time, jute geotextiles will be used for strengthening and increasing longevity of the roads following which, concrete will be laid.

There are plans to develop another bus stand near Kachuberia Ghat. The dredging of the Muriganga River, which is a customary exercise before the Gangasagar Fair every year, is expected to commence from early November.