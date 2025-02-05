State to deploy safety measures in man-jumbo conflict areas

Kolkata: Chief Secretary Manoj Pant on Tuesday instructed district magistrates to take adequate measures for the safety of the examinees of Madhyamik and Higher Secondary examination in areas prone to elephant incursions.

Pant held a preparatory meeting at Nabanna attended by police superintendents, forest and education department officials and top brass of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education and West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education. The elephant population in Bengal has increased. However, human deaths due to conflict have gone down. The state administration wants foolproof security for the examinees. On February 23, last year, a Madhyamik examinee Arjun Das died in an elephant attack at Takimari area near Baikunthapur forest in Jalpaiguri. Following this, the state administration ensured special transport facilities, specific route maps and electric fencing in vulnerable areas. Similar measures will be taken this time.

As per the Forest department’s data, in 2023 -24 there were 103 deaths in elephant attacks across the state. This reduced to 53 in 2024-25 as of November 2024.

Apart from Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri districts in North Bengal, several South Bengal districts, including Bankura, West Midnapore, Jhargram and Purulia witness such man-jumbo conflicts. Pant also took stock of the various examination venues and issued instructions for properly checking them ahead of the examination. The Board and Council officials informed the district magistrates of the various measures adopted for the smooth conduct of the examinations.

Madhyamik will be held from February 10 to 22 while the HS examination is scheduled to be held from March 3 to March 18.