State to convert dry leaves into pellets to prevent forest fires

Kolkata: To prevent forest fires and promote the use of biofuel, the West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB) has asked the Forest department to take suitable measures to collect dry leaves shed by deciduous trees and convert them into pellets.

The initiative comes in the wake of the Centre banning the use of pet coke and furnace oil in industrial boilers.

The WBPCB has proposed a pilot project in one Jungle Mahal district and one forest in the Dooars region. It has sanctioned a grant of Rs 10 crore for the purpose. WBPCB chairman Kalyan Rudra said the Punjab government has already implemented such a project, and he has spoken to his counterpart there regarding the initiative.

“We use three satellites to monitor forest fires and alert district authorities to take necessary action. However, processing of data usually takes 14–15 hours, by which time the fire often spreads. Hence, we are partnering with the Forest Department to collect dry leaves and convert them into pellets,” said a WBPCB official.

Forest fires not only cause air pollution but also harm soil health. They kill soil bacteria, reduce fertility, disrupt nutrient balance, increase the risk of plant diseases and damage soil structure, which may lead to poor drainage, erosion and reduced water-holding capacity. In recent times, several forest fire incidents have been reported in South Bengal, particularly Jhargram. Thick layers of dry leaves on the forest floor have been identified as the main cause.

These leaves ignite instantly and spread fire rapidly, especially when aided by wind. Careless disposal of bidi or cigarette stubs by locals and tourists often sparks fires.

The pellet-making process involves collecting the dry leaves, removing moisture, crushing and grinding them into powder and feeding the material into a pellet mill. The mill compresses it under high pressure and heat, with lignin—a natural leaf component—acting as a binder.

The WBPCB has also written to industries urging them to switch to biofuels. The Forest department is exploring the use of rice husk in pellet manufacturing as well.